Repairs on U.S. 501 bridge in Conway expected to be completed in March

South Carolina’s Department of Transportation expects to complete work on the surface of the U.S. Highway 501 Business bridge in Conway by the end of March.

Once work is done on the bridge deck, the structure will be open to traffic and crews will start working on the material beneath.

“It’s called a hydro-demolition of the riding surface,” said SCDOT Preconstruction Director John Boylston said. “It’s basically like sandblasting except with very high-pressure water. We will take off a thin layer of that riding surface, come back on top of that with a latex riding surface.”

The bridge has been closed since last month. Click here to see the project details.

“From the top of the bridge, it will look very much like a new bridge,” Boylston said. “The surface will be brand new. Very smooth. And that’s what’s going on right now.”

DOT expects the bridge to reopen to traffic after the deck work is completed in March.

“We’ll then open the bridge and go down underneath and do work on that the public won’t see,” he continued. “But we wanted to get in and out so that we affected traffic in a short time as possible.”

The Highway 501 Business bridge is the primary route into downtown Conway from the Myrtle Beach region and points east.

“We’re addressing some deterioration in the structural steel underneath,” DOT maintenance director David Cook said. “Some of the bearings were showing some evidence of some problems. So we’re fixing the structural parts, as well as addressing… the riding surface.”