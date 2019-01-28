Report argues SC prisoners should have access to college grants

A new study suggests prison inmates should have access to federal resources for college tuition, potentially helping states save money if those individuals stay out of jail once they reach higher education.

The Vera Institute for Justice and Georgetown Law’s Center on Poverty and Inequality released the report.

The State newspaper reports the study estimated if half of the 2,858 inmates in South Carolina who are eligible for federal Pell grants were to use them, it would cost the federal government about $5.3 million. However, it argues the cost to house them in prison would eclipse that if those individuals are unable to get jobs and later return to prison.

Former prisoners can receive Pell grants if they are eligible under current law, but only after they get out. According to a fact sheet from the Commission on Higher Education, South Carolina law bars felons for life from receiving state aid or lottery scholarships.

