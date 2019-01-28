SC Senate wants to work with the House on education reform

House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, put forth an education reform plan which seeks to reenergize South Carolina’s education system, including teacher pay raises and forced consolidation for some small rural districts.

Now Senate Education Committee Chair Greg Hembree, R-Horry, said his chamber wants to make education reform happen. “The only way we will pass major legislation is in a bipartisan manner,” he said on the Senate floor not long after Lucas introduced his proposal Thursday. “And, quite frankly, in a manner where we are reaching across the hall to the House.”

The Senate and House usually do not work on bills with each other, with one usually waiting on the other to pass legislation before taking it up. “We’re going to try to work the Senate and the House along the same path, a similar path. A very unusual step for us. I know we typically don’t do that, but this a major piece of legislation,” Hembree said.

Lucas said that the plan involves increasing teachers’ salaries, dissolving failing school districts, improving job-training opportunities and encouraging innovations.

Lucas’ 84-page bill was filed last week and includes a “Student Bill of Rights” that says all students deserve highly qualified teachers, excellent principal leadership and a system that “puts their success first.

The plan calls for a new education “czar,” who would answer to the governor. The proposal comes after South Carolina voters rejected a potential constitutional amendment last year which would have made South Carolina’s education superintendent an appointed, rather than elected, position.