Dept. of Commerce statewide tour to inspire innovation

The South Carolina Department of Commerce wants to help people with ideas bring those ideas to fruition.

“Who wants to be relentless with us?” asked Laura Corder, Managing Director for the Office of Innovation at the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Corder said her team is on “the relentless pursuit of transformational ideas.”

The department is touring the state, offering its specialists to entrepreneurs and companies who want to make their ideas happen. Corder said the Pen to Paper Tour encourages cooperation and collaboration among innovators.

“Our staff is out in the field and able to have impromptu meetings and learn what people are working on and see what we might be able to do for them across the state, plug them into other resources and people so it really can be boiled down to connectivity,” she said.

While the Department of Commerce has hosted informal meetings in the past, the Pen to Paper tour is its first organized effort to reach out to the state’s innovators.

“We’re going to be in your community. Come,” Corder said. “Talk with us. We’d love to hear what your ideas are or what we might be able to do to work with you, especially as it relates to any kind of innovation project in the state.”

“We know innovation doesn’t happen in a single office, single building or even with a single person. It takes connections and collaboration,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “It’s this notion that inspired the Office of Innovation’s Pen to Paper Tour, and I know that our staff looks forward to connecting with entrepreneurs and innovators from across the state.”

The department is scheduling two community visits a month but more could be organized if they are requested.

“If there are other sites or people in the community that would like to host us throughout the year we’re open to that,” she said. “We’re not solidified everywhere we’ll be so we’re open to hearing from people who would like to house us for the day.”

Corder said anyone is welcome to share their ideas and ask for help, which is free.

“Industry leader that engineers the next amazing product or service or looking to deploy all the way, to an emerging business start-up company that’s trying to figure out how to find access to capital, or those that are just wanting to learn more about the innovation community as a whole,” she said.

Department of Commerce Office of Innovation specialists are available throughout the day at the scheduled sites.

“People can just come by,” she said.

Corder said one-on-one sessions also can be arranged.

Pen to Paper Tour Dates:

• February 11, 2019: bGEN Incubator in Gaffney, S.C.

• February 25, 2019: Spark Center S.C. in Spartanburg, S.C.

• March 11, 2019: S.C. Women’s Business Center at Columbia College in Columbia, S.C.

• March 25, 2019: Clemson University Center for Automotive Research in Greenville, S.C.

Each visit is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a visit, contact Corder at lcorder@sccommerce.com.