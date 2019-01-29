SCDNR secures federal funds to pay for Crab Bank restoration

After nearly one year of efforts to raise money to save a sea bird nesting site in the Charleston Harbor, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources secured a federal grant to pay for the entire cost of the project.

The South Carolina Coastal Bird Conservation Program raised nearly $1.2 million dollars to pay for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to use material dredged from the Charleston harbor deepening project to restore a sandbar off the mouth of Shem Creek where, for years, thousands of birds nested each year. Crab Bank has eroded over time and this past nesting season, no birds built their nests there.

In March, the SCDNR applied for funding from the Water Resource Development Act grant. Under WRDA, ten projects are selected nationally annually for funding. WRDA funding pays the entire costs for projects which support the beneficial use of dredge material.

“These funds would complete play for all the material needed to be placed on Crab Bank, said SCDNR Wildlife Biologist Felicia Sanders. “That frees up all the money we have raised and we’re so grateful for contributions by corporations and private citizens and non-profits.”

The S.C. Coastal Bird Conservation Program had a goal of $1.4 million.

“We were really close, which was amazing,” Sanders said.

Currently the parties involved with the fundraising, including SCDNR, are considering what to do with that money now that the WRDA money will cover the cost of the project.

“We can now use that money for stabilizing Crab Bank and the cost for actually stabilizing it exceeded the money that we were trying to raise and we just didn’t think we were going to be able to do that,” Sanders said. “We’re having meetings and discussions on how we can use the money that has been donated to the Coastal Bird Fund for additional projects that will benefit mostly Crab Bank.”

Neither the conservation program or the DNR has gotten a firm amount from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the cost of relocating the dredge material. Although the Corps says Crab Bank is one of several sites where dredge material will be placed.

“The idea to place dredged material on Crab Bank as a beneficial use originated in the planning phase of the Post 45 Project, as early as 2011,” said Sara Corbett, Public Information Officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “However, we were not able to include the Crab Bank placement in Post 45 due to the additional construction costs. In 2016, SCDNR became our non-federal partner for a separate study under the Corps Continuing Authorities Program (CAP) Section 204 for the beneficial use of dredged material. That study was approved in May 2018 and resulted in a plan to place 660,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the Post 45 project on Crab Bank to create additional bird habitat.”

With the 2018 nesting season a blank for Crab Bank, Sanders is hopeful the work will be done in time for birds to nest there this year but not optimistic.

“It’s possible it might be completed post-nesting season, this summer, after the birds have already settled in and nested,” she said.

If another season is missed for Crab Bank, Sanders said birds might find their way back there once the work is completed.

“I am sure hoping they’ll come back and nest,” she said. “My experience has been that when newly-created sandbars become high enough for nesting, birds nest on them. They’re always checking out possibilities.”

“Even at low tide it’s a nice place for birds to rest and a lot of birds rest on the sandbar,” she said. “So I’m hoping the birds that are resting there will also nest there if it’s completed this year.”

If the birds are hesitant to nest on Crab Bank once it’s restored, Sanders said the SCDNR has a few tricks to lure them back. One is to place decoys on the sandbar.

“They’re really neat. I have a few burlap bags of decoy terns and decoy skimmers and some oystercatchers. We have used them in the past. We could put out a whole colony of birds made out of plastic,” she said.

They also install solar-powered speakers to play audio recordings of birds.

“With the audio and the decoys, we may have to decoy nesting birds in if they don’t come back on their own.”

The Town of Mount Pleasant is asking the dredge materials be dumped at a site southeast of what’s left the current Crab Bank, citing its effects on wave action and erosion along the mouth of Shem Creek. The town hired an engineering firm to study Crab Bank’s location.

“While Town Council and I strongly support the restoration of Crab Bank, we are concerned about the proposed location of the mitigation material that, we believe, would erode and migrate over time, further threating Shem Creek. We contracted with ATM to evaluate the Corps’ replenishment project in more depth,” Mayor Will Haynie was quoted in a news release. “We have forwarded the ATM report to the Corps and look forward to their review. Our goal is to work with the Corps to identify the plan that best preserves navigation within the Shem Creek Channel, while restoring, enhancing and maintaining Crab Bank as a major seabird and shorebird rookery.”

“Town of Mount Pleasant contacted us in 2018 with concerns and we have been following a process to evaluate their issues since then. We have committed to coordinating with them once our report is finalized, which should be completed in the next few months,” Corbett said.

Click here for information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Crab Bank.