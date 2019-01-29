South Carolina Radio Network

Sen. says South Carolina education effort goes beyond just reform

Since last week the hot topic in the state legislature has been education reform.

Se. Nikki Setzler. SCETV image.

Sen. Niki Setzler, D-Lexington, said what they hope to achieve goes beyond reform. “I say to you I really don’t think it’s reform. I think it’s modernization of South Carolina’s educational system to create a 21st Century world-class education system.”

Setzler said that South Carolina needs a modern educational system. “That prepares our students for the real world today. Our system is acquainted.”

House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, has put forth an education reform plan.

Lucas’ plan for transforming South Carolina’s public education system involves increasing teachers’ salaries, dissolving failing school districts, improving job-training opportunities and encouraging innovations.

Lucas’84-page bill was filed last week and includes a “Student Bill of Rights” that says all students deserve highly qualified teachers, excellent principal leadership and a system that “puts their success first.

The plan calls for a new education “czar,” who would answer to the governor.