Sen. says South Carolina education effort goes beyond just reform

Since last week the hot topic in the state legislature has been education reform.

Sen. Niki Setzler, D-Lexington, said what they hope to achieve goes beyond reform. “I say to you I really don’t think it’s reform. I think it’s modernization of South Carolina’s educational system to create a 21st Century world-class education system.”

Setzler said that South Carolina needs a modern educational system. “That prepares our students for the real world today. Our system is acquainted.”

House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, has put forth an education reform plan.

Lucas’ plan for transforming South Carolina’s public education system involves increasing teachers’ salaries, dissolving failing school districts, improving job-training opportunities and encouraging innovations.

Lucas’84-page bill was filed last week and includes a “Student Bill of Rights” that says all students deserve highly qualified teachers, excellent principal leadership and a system that “puts their success first.

The plan calls for a new education “czar,” who would answer to the governor.